Carl Albert State College's softball team needed a middle-inning comeback on Wednesday to earn a doubleheader sweep at Northern Arkansas College in Harrison, Ark.
After trailing 5-1 through three innings, CASC scored three runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to aid a 7-6 Game 2 win.
Mykayla Dodds hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning to put CASC ahead.
Reagan Smith went 3-for-3. Dodds was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Hailey Nguyen was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cheyenne Miller also went 2-for-4. Allie Erne threw three strikeouts in five innings as the starter. Kattie Bailey pitched two scoreless relief innings.
CASC won 9-6 in Game 1, scoring three runs in the first inning and four in the sixth.
Miller hit a three-run home run in the sixth with two outs for a 9-3 lead.
Smith went 4-for-5. Bailey went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Isabel Ray had a double and two RBIs. Ray pitched the full seven innings, allowing eight hits and two walks while throwing two strikeouts.
CASC plays a home doubleheader on Saturday against National Park College, starting at 1 p.m.