Carl Albert State College has canceled the remainder of its softball season. The team was 4-12 at the time. The college released the following statement:
"Due to coaching resignations and player shortages, the remainder of the 2021-22 CASC Softball season games will be canceled," it starts.
“Although we are deeply disappointed by the outcome of this season, we remain committed to our team and student athletes. We take great pride in the continued development of our program and look forward to future success. We would also like to recognize the tremendous support we have received from community members, athletic donors/sponsors, and softball fans across our region,” the statement continues.
CASC is currently seeking Head and Assistant Softball Coaches. To view the job description or apply, visit www.carlalbert.edu.