Carl Albert State College's softball team (20-23, 8-8 Region II) entered the NJCAA Region II tournament on Friday in Pryor as the No. 2 seed. CASC made good on it by winning the first game 3-2 against National Park College (Ark.) on a game-winning two-out, two-run triple by Unique Robinson. Whitesboro graduate Lizzie LeMay hit a home run in the third inning.
CASC lost its second regional game 14-3 to Murray State College. The women in blue and gray will play again on Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.