Carl Albert State College's softball team totaled 20 runs while sweeping a home doubleheader against Coffeyville Community College (Kan.) on Thursday.
CASC (4-8) won the first game 8-0 with Jacee Nunley pitching a six-inning four-hitter.
Nunley threw first-pitch strikes against 17 of the 23 batters she faced while throwing six strikeouts and allowing one walk.
With two outs in the third inning, Kenlei Duvall of Wister was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Tori Morgan of Poteau.
In the fourth inning, Grace Shoemake led off with a home run. Ashley Johnson of Whitesboro doubled and scored on a groundout by Sydnie Womack of Howe. Duvall singled and scored on a single by Harley Terry to spark a three-run fifth for a 6-0 lead. Terry hit a run-scoring single in the seventh, and Duvall scored on an error.
Terry finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Johnson was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Womack had a walk and an RBI. CASC totaled 10 hits.
Duvall hit a two-run home run in a four-run fourth inning for a 4-1 CASC lead. Paige Resler and Hailey Nguyen run-scoring singles.
An eight-run fifth inning gave CASC a 12-4 win in the second game.
CASC started the bottom of the fifth inning with three straight home runs, as Womack led off by sending the ball over the centerfield wall and Duvall and Morgan followed by hitting it over the right-field wall.
Resler hit a run-scoring single with one out.
Womack hit a game-ending grand slam with two outs.
Duvall was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Womack went 4-for-4 with four home runs and five RBIs. Resler was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Terry was 2-for-3. CASC totaled 16 hits.
Kylie Turner of Poteau threw three strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk in 4.1 innings. She threw 55 of her 82 pitches (67 percent) for strikes. Taylor Carroll threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.