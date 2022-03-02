CASC softball swept at Rose State College
Carl Albert State College’s softball team was swept in a doubleheader at Rose State College on Tuesday.
CASC lost the game 11-3 despite lighting up the scoreboard first on a three-run home run in the second inning by Harley Terry.
Rose State College scored four runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Sydnie Womack of Howe went 2-for-3.
Jacee Nunley pitched 2.2 innings as the starter. Jordan Carroll went 2.2 innings of relief.
CASC (2-8) lost the second game 13-3.
After trailiing 13-0 through three innings, CASC found life with a home run by Kenlei Duvall of Howe in the fourth inning. Duvall hit a two-run double in the fifth to finish 2-for-3. Rheding Wagoner had a double and a walk. Womack and Haley Nyugen also had hits.
Kylie Turner of Poteau went 2.1 innings as the starter. Taylor Carroll pitched an inning in relief. Nunley went two-thirds of an inning in relief.
CASC plays a home doubleheader on Thursday against Coffeyville Community College, starting at 12 p.m.
