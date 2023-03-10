Carl Albert State College's softball team split a home doubleheader against Connors State College on Friday.
In Game 2, CASC won 4-1.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 10:02 pm
CASC scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second for a 3-1 lead and added a run in the sixth.
Nguyen went 2-for-4. Cheyenee Miller had a hit and a walk. Ray had a hit and an RBI. Bailey, Smith, Woods and Ellis also collected hits. Rachel Dismuke walked.
Allee Erne pitched the full seven innings, allowing eight hits and a walk and throwing a strikeout. She threw 62 of her 90 pitches (68.8 percent) as strikes.
CASC (2-16) lost 5-4 in Game 1 after a seventh-inning rally.
After Connors posted two runs in the top of the seventh for a 5-1 margin, CASC capitalized on mistakes for three runs. Mykayla Dodds and Kattie Bailey scored on an error with no outs. B Woods scored on a wild pitch with two outs, but a Reagan Smith lineout left a would-be tying run on first base.
Isabel Ray threw seven strikeouts while allowing seven hits and three walks in the full seven innings.
Dodds, Bailey, Woods and Hailey Nguyen each had hits. Ray, Trinity Wiseman and Abby Ellis each drew walks.
Next, CASC has a road doubleheader against Central Baptist JV, starting at 1 p.m.
