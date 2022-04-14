Carl Albert State College swept a home doubleheader against Southern Arkansas College on Thursday to start the second half of Region 2 play.
CASC (17-22) won the first game 9-7, rallying from a four-run first-inning deficit.
After SAC scored five runs in the top of the first inning, Dylan Debuty homered in the bottom of the first inning. Chance Noah of Red Oak hit a solo shot over the left field wall in the second inning.
After SAC notched a run in the top of the fourth, CASC's Brenden Poindexter hit a two-run single to narrow the margin to 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth.
The Vikings scored two runs on an error as part of a four-run sixth.
Noah was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Matt Schilling had a hit and three RBIs. Breck Burris walked twice, as did Colton Sagely. The Vikings totaled seven hits and six walks while the Stars had nine hits and four walks.
Bryson Myers of Poteau went four innings as the CASC starter. Justice Hayes struck out four batters in two relief innings. Coby Greiner pitched a perfect seventh inning.
The Vikings won the second game 15-3, scoring two in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth for a 15-0 lead.
Debuty hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Sagely hit a solo shot in the second inning and a three-run bomb in the third.
Burris was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jon Shaffer and Blake Chambers both had a hit and two walks. Sagely had five RBIs and also walked. CASC totaled eight hits and 12 walks.
Tyler Hankins allowed two hits and two walks while giving up a run in five innings.
This was CASC's second doubleheader sweep of the season following the April 9 sweep of National Park College.
CASC will finish its series with SAC with a doubleheader on Saturday at El Dorado, Ark., starting at 1 p.m.