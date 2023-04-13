Carl Albert State College's softball team swept a doubleheader at South Arkansas Community College on Thursday with two substantial offensive efforts.
In Game 1, CASC held off SACC for a 7-6 win
CASC posted three runs in the top of the first inning. Abby Ellis hit a three-run home run in the third inning for a 6-1 lead.
The girls in white and blue added a run in the top of the seventh to make it 7-2 before SACC rallied. A lineout to leftfielder Reagan Smith ended it in the bottom of the seventh.
Isabel Ray pitched 6.2 innings as the starter. In addition to Ellis, Kattie Bailey had a hit and three RBIs. Mykayla Dodds had two hits and an RBI.
In Game 2, CASC (9-25) won 15-8, leading 8-1 by the top of the fourth.
SACC got within 11-8 by the sixth, but CASC posted four runs in the top of the seventh.
Smith went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Cheyenne Miller was 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs. Ray went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Abby Ellis had two hits and two RBIs. Allie Erne allowed four hits and two walks in four innings.
CASC hosts North Arkansas College for a Saturday doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m.
