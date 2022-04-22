Carl Albert State College was swept in a doubleheader against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on Thursday.
CASC swept at home by NOC-Enid
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
CASC lost the first game 9-6, getting outhit 13-6.
CASC led 4-3 at the end of the third inning, but NOC-Enid outscored CASC 5-1 in the next two innings for an 8-5 edge.
Breck Burris hit a two-run home run. Jon Shaffer went 2-for-4.
CASC lost the second game 11-2. The Vikings matched the Jets with 10 hits, but the Jets drew three more walks and took advantage of three Vikings errors.
Dylan Debuty was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Matt Schilling had a hit and two walks. Conner Wyatt was 2-for-4. Burris was 4-for-5.
The Vikings (17-26, 9-13 Region 2) head to Enid on Sunday for a doubleheader with the Jets, starting at 1 p.m.
