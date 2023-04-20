Carl Albert State College's softball team was swept by National Park College in Hot Springs, Ark., on Thursday, ending its six-game winning streak.
CASC (13-27, 11-7 Region 2) lost 10-1 in Game 1. Reagan Smith, Mykayla Dodds, Hailey Nguyen and Isabel Ray each had a hit. Abby Ellis drew a walk. Cheyenne Miller drove in CASC's lone run in the fourth inning.
CASC outhit NPC 10-6 in Game 2, but lost 8-2. CASC left 11 runners on base, including four innings in which it left multiple runners on base.
Ray singled in Dodds to tie it at 1 in the top of the third inning, but CASC trailed 8-1 entering the seventh.
Ray went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kattie Bailey was 2-for-3 with a walk. Dodds went 2-for-4. Nguyen, Miller and Ellis also had hits.
Next, CASC will play a home doubleheader against Southern Arkansas University-Tech on Monday, starting at 1 p.m.