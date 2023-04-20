Carl Albert State College's softball team was swept by National Park College in Hot Springs, Ark., on Thursday, ending its six-game winning streak.

CASC (13-27, 11-7 Region 2) lost 10-1 in Game 1. Reagan Smith, Mykayla Dodds, Hailey Nguyen and Isabel Ray each had a hit. Abby Ellis drew a walk. Cheyenne Miller drove in CASC's lone run in the fourth inning. 

