Carl Albert State College's Kayson Kenney signed to continue his college wrestling career at Minnesota State University-Moorhead on Wednesday.
"They wanted him, and I thought it'd be a good spot for him," said CASC head coach Jake Lords, who spent two years as an assistant coach at MSU-Moorhead before coming to CASC.
Kenney became the first Viking to qualify for the NJCAA national tournament twice this past season. Kenney went 3-2 in the 149-pound class at the national tournament this March.
"Coach Lords, coach [Blake] Andrews and coach [Jared] Crain have prepared me for anything," Kenney said. "The drills we've been doing here translate really well for up there."
Kenney said he looks forward to "showing that JuCo is more than it gets credit for." He said his best trait as a wrestler is his work ethic.
MSU-Moorhead, an NCAA Division II program, is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Kenney gained experience wrestling against Division II wrestlers in regular-season tournaments.