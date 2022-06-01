The Choctaw Country Club will begin its 16th annual Church League with the practice week on Monday at 6 p.m.
Competition begins on June 13 with eight straight weeks of play. Teams will consist of two players in three flights: two men, one man and one woman and seniors.
The entry fee is $75. Non-members will pay a $5 weekly green fee. The registration form can be mailed in (21723 Country Club Rd., Poteau, OK, 74953) or brought on the first day. Those interested also register by phone by calling 918-647-3488.
Entrants shall be regular members of their church.