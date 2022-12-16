About 11 months after Howe and Pocola faced off in an epic LeFlore County Tournament girls final in Talihina that Pocola won 66-65 in overtime and eight months since Pocola beat Howe 40-36 in the Class 2A state championship game, the two teams that are ranked near the top of 2A meet in another tourney final on Talihina's Chris Gillespie Court as they head to a Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament final matchup.
Howe (7-2, ranked fourth in Class 2A) beat Roland 53-43 in its CNIT semifinal on Friday. Howe scored 11 straight points, including eight by Ashlyn Dalton, for a 26-19 halftime lead. Roland came as close as 31-29 in the third quarter, but a Kadynce Delt layup with seven seconds left in the quarter made Howe's lead 40-31. Dalton finished with 14 points, and Gracie Lute had 10 points.
Pocola (4-0, ranked second in Class 2A) defeated Broken Bow 55-35. Allyssa Parker scored 11 of her 25 points in the last three minutes of the first half for a 30-18 lead. Parker finished with 25 points while Kail Chitwood had 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Here are other scores from the second day of the CNIT, followed by Saturday's schedule.
Talihina 34, Rattan 20 (Talihina's Leah Dill with 16 points)
Pocola 63, Talihina 17 (Pocola's Garrett Scott with 21 points, Talihina's Ramses Hernandez with eight points)
Atoka 68, Howe 51 (Howe's Kobe Wooten with 12 points)
Howe vs. Talihina 12:20 p.m.
Talihina vs. Hugo 1:40 p.m.
Wilburton Basketball Tournament
Girls consolation semifinal
Buffalo Valley 58, Hartshorne 28
Red Oak 47, Wright City 40
Buffalo Valley 49, Red Oak 48
Ford Freedom Shootout in Savanna
Girls consolation semifinal
Cameron vs. McCurtain underway