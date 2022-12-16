About 11 months after Howe and Pocola faced off in an epic LeFlore County Tournament girls final in Talihina that Pocola won 66-65 in overtime and eight months since Pocola beat Howe 40-36 in the Class 2A state championship game, the two teams that are ranked near the top of 2A meet in another tourney final on Talihina's Chris Gillespie Court as they head to a Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament final matchup.

Howe (7-2, ranked fourth in Class 2A) beat Roland 53-43 in its CNIT semifinal on Friday. Howe scored 11 straight points, including eight by Ashlyn Dalton, for a 26-19 halftime lead. Roland came as close as 31-29 in the third quarter, but a Kadynce Delt layup with seven seconds left in the quarter made Howe's lead 40-31. Dalton finished with 14 points, and Gracie Lute had 10 points.

Tags

Recommended for you