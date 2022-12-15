Pocola and Howe's girls advanced on the winners side of the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina with wins on Thursday. Here are the scores for Round 1.
Girls
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Pocola and Howe's girls advanced on the winners side of the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina with wins on Thursday. Here are the scores for Round 1.
Girls
Pocola 59, Atoka 38
Howe 51, Rattan 30
Roland 46, Talihina 22
Boys
Rattan 51, Pocola 40
Roland 60, Talihina 33
Hugo 58, Howe 41
Friday schedule
Consolation semifinals
Girls
Hugo vs. Atoka 11 a.m.
Talihina vs. Rattan 1:40 p.m.
Boys
Howe vs. Atoka 12:20 p.m.
Talihina vs. Pocola 3 p.m.
Winners semifinals
Girls
Pocola vs. Broken Bow 4:20 p.m.
Howe vs. Roland 7 p.m.
Boys
Hugo vs. Broken Bow 5:40 p.m.
Roland vs. Rattan 8:20 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.