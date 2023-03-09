Howe's girls basketball team and Pocola's boys team are in the final four of the Class 2A state tournaments on Friday at Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Here's a look at their matchups.
Howe girls (24-6, ranked eighth) vs. Pawhuska (26-4, ranked 12th) 1:30 p.m.
Points per game: Howe: 62.4, Pawhuska: 51.8.
Points allowed per game: Howe: 44.8, Pawhuska: 32.3.
Versus ranked teams: Howe: 7-5, Pawhuska: 5-3; vs. top-10 teams: Howe: 4-4, Pawhuska: 3-2.
Notes: Howe is looking to make its fourth straight state championship game. Pawhuska is coming off its first state quarterfinal win in its first state tournament appearance. Howe has scored at least 60 points 18 times and held teams to fewer than 40 points 10 times this season. Pawhuska has scored 60 or more points five times and has 23 games holding opponents to fewer than 40 points. Howe had three players in double figures (Kadynce Delt 16 points, Abby Huie 12, Slatey Free 10), including two freshmen (Delt and Free), in its 64-43 state quarterfinal win against No. 6 Warner. Fallon Bowman led Pawhuska with 26 points and 11 rebounds in its 53-30 state quarterfinal win against No. 4 Preston, holding the Pirates to their second-fewest scoring total.
Pocola boys (22-7, ranked eighth) vs. Dale (30-0, ranked No. 1) 7:30 p.m.
Points per game: Pocola: 59.1, Dale: 71.1.
Points allowed per game: Pocola: 45.6, Dale: 42.
Versus ranked teams: Pocola: 7-6, Dale: 17-0; vs. top-10 teams: Pocola: 3-2, Dale: 10-0.
Notes: Pocola hopes to beat the defending-champion Pirates to make their first state final in program history. When the Indians last made the state semifinals in 1999, they lost 57-54 to Millwood. Dale's leading scorer for the season, Dayton Forsythe, scored 11 points and had six rebounds against Wister in its 84-46 state quarterfinal win and sat almost all of the second half. Dakota Terrell scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half of Pocola's 40-39 state quarterfinal win against No. 4 Hennessey. Garrett Scott added 11 points. Dale has scored 70 or more points 18 times this season and held teams to fewer than 40 points 11 times. Pocola has scored 70 or more points 10 times and allowed fewer than 40 points 10 times.
