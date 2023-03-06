Three LeFlore County basketball teams are heading to Oklahoma City to play in the Class 2A basketball state tournaments, which will be at Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Here are the state quarterfinal matchups for those teams on Tuesday.
Howe (23-6, ranked eighth) vs. Warner (22-4, ranked sixth) 9 p.m.
Points per game: Howe: 62.3, Warner 50.
Points allowed per game: Howe: 44.8, Warner 33.7.
Leading scorer: Howe: Gracie Lute 10.7 points per game, Warner: Alexis Fowler 11.1 PPG.
Versus ranked teams: Howe: 6-5, Warner: 7-4; vs. top-10 teams: Howe: 3-4, Warner: 4-2.
Last state tournament win: Howe: 2022 (state semifinal); Warner: 1957.
With a win, Howe would face the winner between fifth-ranked Preston (24-5) and 12th-ranked Pawhuska (25-4) on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Pocola (21-7, ranked eighth) vs. Hennessey (23-3, ranked fourth) 9 a.m.
Points per game: Pocola: 59.8, Hennessey: 59.1.
Points allowed per game: Pocola: 45.8, Hennessey: 40.2.
Leading scorers: Pocola: Dakota Terrell, Garrett Scott 18 points per game each, Hennessey: James Sims: 15.1 points per game.
Versus ranked teams: Pocola 6-6, Hennessey 6-3; vs. top-10 teams: Pocola 2-2, Hennessey 2-2.
Last state tournament win: Pocola: 1999, Hennessey: 2019.
Wister (22-6, ranked 19th) vs. Dale (29-0, ranked No. 1) 10:30 a.m.
Points per game: Wister: 53.2, Dale:70.7.
Points allowed per game: Wister: 45.6, Dale: 41.9.
Leading scorer: Wister: C.J. Halford 15 points per game, Dale: Dayton Forsythe 17.3 PPG.
Versus ranked teams: Wister: 2-4, Dale: 16-0; vs. top-10 teams: Wister: 1-3, Dale: 9-0.
Last state tournament win: Wister: none, Dale: 2022 (state championship).
The Wister-Dale winner and Pocola Hennessey winner face off in the state semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m.