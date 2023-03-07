Austin Hardwick hit a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to give Pocola its first boys basketball state tournament win since 1999, beating Hennessey 40-39 in the Class 2A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Pocola (22-7, ranked eighth) led the fourth-ranked Eagles 24-15 at halftime.
Dakota Terrell led Pocola with 14 points (12 in the first half) and eight rebounds. Garrett Scott was also in double figures with 11 points.
Wister's boys (22-7) lost 84-46 in their state quarterfinal against top-ranked Dale. Wister trailed 50-13 at halftime.
C.J. Halford scored 12 points to lead Wister in its first boys basketball state tournament appearance since 1942.
Pocola will face Dale (30-0), the defending Class 2A state champion, in the state semifinal on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Norick Arena.