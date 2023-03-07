  • By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's boys basketball team celebrates its 40-39 win against Hennessey on March 7, 2023, in the Class 2A state quarterfinal, the team's first state tournament win since 1999. Austin Hardwick made the winning free throw with 2.8 seconds left.

Austin Hardwick hit a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to give Pocola its first boys basketball state tournament win since 1999, beating Hennessey 40-39 in the Class 2A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

Pocola (22-7, ranked eighth) led the fourth-ranked Eagles 24-15 at halftime.

