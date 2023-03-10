Howe's girls basketball team is set for its fourth straight Class 2A state championship game appearance. The girls in red and white beat 12th-ranked Pawhuska 74-48 in their state semifinal on Friday at Jim Norick Arena at the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Eighth-ranked Howe (25-6) led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 45-29 at halftime. Abby Huie and Ashlynn Dalton both scored 16 points.

