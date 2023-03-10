Howe's girls basketball team is set for its fourth straight Class 2A state championship game appearance. The girls in red and white beat 12th-ranked Pawhuska 74-48 in their state semifinal on Friday at Jim Norick Arena at the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City on Friday.
Eighth-ranked Howe (25-6) led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 45-29 at halftime. Abby Huie and Ashlynn Dalton both scored 16 points.
Howe will face top-ranked Dale (30-2) in the state championship game on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at Jim Norick Arena.
Howe beat Dale 59-55 in the 2019 state final, its first of back-to-back state titles before losing the state final 40-36 to Pocola last year.
Howe has scored 62.7 points per game and allowed 44.8 per game. Dale has averaged 54.2 points per game and allowed 33.5 per game. Dale is 9-2 against top-10 teams while Howe is 4-4.
Pocola's boys basketball team lost its semifinal on Friday at Jim Norick Arena 50-33 to Dale. Pocola led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 28-14 at halftime and 41-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Garrett Scott led Pocola (22-8, ranked eighth) with 16 points. Dakota Terrell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Pocola held Dale to its lowest scoring total of the season.
This was Pocola's third state semifinal appearance in team history.