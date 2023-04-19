Three baseball teams in the area -- Cameron, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley -- won district tournaments out of the Class A and B levels.

In Class B, Cameron (18-11, ranked 17th) won its district tournament at home. The Yellowjackets received support in the dugout from retiring superintendent and former coach John Long, who guided them to several state championships between the late 1980s and 1998, as they won the final game on Wednesday 8-4 against LeFlore. Cameron's Gavin Morgan and Jason Pinkston both had two hits and two RBIs. LeFlore's Rabbit Holly had two hits and two RBIs.

