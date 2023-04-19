Three baseball teams in the area -- Cameron, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley -- won district tournaments out of the Class A and B levels.
In Class B, Cameron (18-11, ranked 17th) won its district tournament at home. The Yellowjackets received support in the dugout from retiring superintendent and former coach John Long, who guided them to several state championships between the late 1980s and 1998, as they won the final game on Wednesday 8-4 against LeFlore. Cameron's Gavin Morgan and Jason Pinkston both had two hits and two RBIs. LeFlore's Rabbit Holly had two hits and two RBIs.
On Tuesday, LeFlore (5-17) won 12-0 against Oaks Mission in Game 1 as Bo Dacus and Taymon Vocque both went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Then, Cameron beat Oaks Mission 10-0. Next, Cameron beat LeFlore 13-7. Cameron's Jason Pinkston had a hit and three RBIs. Will Moorehead had a hit and three walks. He also threw nine strikeouts in five innings. For LeFlore, Holly and Luke Herrell both had a hit, two walks and two RBIs.
Buffalo Valley (12-5, ranked 13th in Class B) won its district at home. After McCurtain beat Bokoshe 14-4 in Game 1, beat Bokoshe 18-1 and McCurtain 12-0 and 13-6. In the first game against McCurtain, Jace Hunter threw a four-inning three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Hazen Sparks tripled, walked and had four RBIs.
Against Bokoshe (3-11), Zane Collins hit a two-run home run while Brendan Champlain went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Steven Morris was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. In the finale against McCurtain, Zane Collins hit for the cycle in a 4-for-4 performance, hitting a home run and driving in five runs. Champlain went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
In Class A, Red Oak (10-4, ranked ninth) won its district title at home. Tanner King threw a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts in a 12-0 win against Keota. Grayson Colbert went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Next, Denver Hamilton pitched a four-inning perfect game, striking out 11 of the 12 batters he faced, in a 10-0 win against Wetumka. At the plate, Hamilton went 2-for-2 with an RBI. In the finale, Red Oak beat Wetumka 13-1. Hamilton homered, walked twice and had three RBIs. Colbert tripled, walked twice and had three RBIs.
In the Class A district at Rattan, Arkoma was swept 12-0, 11-0.
Class 2A districts will be next week, as well as Class 4A and 3A bi-districts and Class A and B regionals.