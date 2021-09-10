Red Oak, Wister, LeFlore and Whitesboro get home districts in both baseball and fast-pitch softball. Here are the assignments as they were released this afternoon.
Class A Fast-Pitch
Red Oak (18-6) hosts Talihina (3-5)
Wister (ranked ninth, 16-5) hosts Arkoma (0-16) and Gans (6-10)
Keota (15-7) hosts Webbers Falls and Cave Springs (1-8)
Class B Fast-Pitch
Whitesboro (12-1, ranked third) hosts Eagletown (0-7)
Buffalo Valley (19-6, ranked sixth) hosts Smithville (7-10)
Cameron (12-3, ranked 16th) hosts Watts (0-2) and Bluejacket (2-5)
LeFlore (11-10, ranked 17th) hosts Kinta (0-7) and Battiest (4-5)
McCurtain (12-7) hosts Midway (0-8) and Oaks Mission (1-7)
Class A fall baseball
Wister (11-5, ranked seventh) hosts Haileyville (11-11) and Clayton (4-4)
Red Oak (11-7, ranked 11th) hosts Crowder (7-8) and Okay (2-4)
Howe (10-10) goes with Soper to Rattan (15-4, ranked third)
Class B fall baseball
Whitesboro (11-6, ranked 10th) hosts Cameron (3-9), Battiest (8-8) and Bokoshe (0-14)
LeFlore (11-7, ranked 15th) hosts Smithville (10-5, ranked 18th), Eagletown (0-4) and McCurtain (3-7)
Buffalo Valley (4-7) goes with Milburn (4-5) to Caney (13-7, ranked eighth)