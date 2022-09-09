As top-five teams in their classes, Buffalo Valley and Red Oak's softball teams face only one opponent in their home district tournaments, whereas the other four that will host must work through longer days as revealed Friday with the release of the fast-pitch and fall baseball district assignments.
Red Oak (16-5), the fifth-ranked team in Class A, will host Gans (9-12).
The only LeFlore County team hosting a Class A district is 15th-ranked Wister (13-8), which will face Arkoma (5-11) and Cave Springs (3-3).
The other Class A district in the area sees Keota (18-3) hosting Afton (8-7) and Webbers Falls (1-9).
Talihina (5-8) will go with Clayton/Moyers (0-7) to 10th-ranked Tushka (17-6) for its Class A district.
Buffalo Valley (25-3), the No. 2 team in Class B, will host Stringtown (1-6).
Whitesboro, the 10th-ranked team in Class B, will host Haileyville (0-7) and Battiest (4-4).
Cameron (13-6), the 14th-ranked team in Class B, brings in Oaks (0-7) and Schulter (7-8).
LeFlore (11-10) and McCurtain (0-12) will go to Smithville (13-11) for the No. 28 Class B district.
In Class A baseball, second-ranked Wister (18-1) will host Howe (11-11) and Indianola (5-9).
Red Oak (9-5), the 14th-ranked team in Class A, will host 19th-ranked Crowder (12-7) and Soper (10-7).
Whitesboro (1-7) is assigned with Varnum (4-11) to Tupelo (6-5), the No. 4 team in Class B, for its district.
Tenth-ranked Buffalo Valley (12-4) will host Cameron (7-10), Butner (2-5) and Calvin (2-8) for its Class B district.
LeFlore (2-15) and McCurtain (8-8), which is ranked 20th in Class B, will go with Schulter (0-4) to Stuart (10-10) for the No. 12 Class B district.
Bokoshe (3-14) goes with Battiest (8-10) and Eagletown to No. 14 Smithville (13-5) for its Class B district.
Class A-B fast-pitch and fall baseball district tournaments will take place during the week of Sept. 22. Stay tuned for schedules for each district tournament.