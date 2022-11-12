Oklahoma State earned five takeaways against Iowa State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, but its come-from-behind 20-14 win was sealed by Collin Oliver's second sack in the waning moments.

Gunnar Gundy, the son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, started the game at quarterback due to injuries suffered in recent weeks by starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and backup Garret Rangel.

