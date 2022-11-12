Oklahoma State earned five takeaways against Iowa State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, but its come-from-behind 20-14 win was sealed by Collin Oliver's second sack in the waning moments.
Gunnar Gundy, the son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy, started the game at quarterback due to injuries suffered in recent weeks by starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and backup Garret Rangel.
Gundy was the signal caller for all but three offensive snaps of the first three quarters, with Spencer Sanders entering for a play after the freshman's helmet fell off in the first quarter and later following Gundy's second interception.
With 8:18 left in the first quarter, OSU's Kody Walterscheid recovered a fumble by the ISU's Deon Silas at the Cowboys' 37-yard line. However, Gunnar Gundy was unable to convert a 3rd-and-1 run at the ISU 40, stalling the drive after four plays.
OSU's Kendal Daniels picked off a Hunter Dekkers pass at the OSU 25 with 2:14 left in the opening period. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) got just beyond midfield before Gunnar Gundy was sacked on a third down.
Jabbar Muhammad intercepted Dekkers' pass at the OSU 27. After 4-yard runs by Dominic Richardson and Gunnar Gundy, Tanner Brown hit a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 12:10 left in the second quarter.
About four minutes later, Logan Ward, who had recently taken punting duties for OSU after Tom Hutton decided to end his career, popped a punt off the his shoelaces. Two plays after Darien Porter recovered the high pop-up, the Cyclones (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) scored a 4-yard touchdown as Dekkers' pass found Sean Shaw in the back of the end zone at the 7:20 mark.
OSU answered 51 seconds later as John Paul Richardson broke free for an 83-yard touchdown from a deep pass by Gunnar Gundy, his third touchdown pass of the season. Brown's extra point gave OSU a 10-7 lead.
With 2:40 left in the half, Gundy threw his third interception of the year, a pass that was just beyond the reach of Jaden Brey landing in the hands of Beau Freyer. Four plays later, Jace Gilbert missed the field goal, allowing OSU to enter halftime with the three-point lead.
Iowa State's Jirehl Brock ended a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown roll. After the Drake Nettles extra point, ISU led 14-10 with 12:39 left in the third quarter.
OSU's Korie Black jarred the ball loose from Shaw, and Nathan Latu recovered it at the OSU 23 at the 6:03 mark of the third. Again, the Cowboys were unable to turn a takeway into points as they went three-and-out.
Gundy threw his second interception of the game to ISU's T.J. Tampa with a little less than a minute left in the period, but Jason Taylor II lifted up the Cowboys by picking off Dekkers' pass on the next play and returning it to the ISU 46.
OSU's fifth drive following a takeway ended at the ISU 39 after Dominic Richardson was stopped for a 2-yard loss on the first play of the fourth quarter, forcing a punt.
Sanders ran six yards for a first down to the ISU 14, and then threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 left. Brown's extra point gave OSU the 17-14 lead.
On the first play of the following drive, Oliver crept up from behind Dekkers and sacked him at the ISU 15. Two plays later, Ben Kopenski, a former walk-on who had been buried on OSU's depth chart, pressured Dekkers' into an incomplete pass to force a three-and-out.
With 5:06 left, the Cowboys stopped Dekkers for a loss on a fourth-and-2 on the ISU 24.
Brown nailed a 40-yard field goal with 4:19 left, putting OSU's lead at 20-14.
Muhammad deflected a deep pass on third down with 2:46 left.
Dekkers almost broke free from the pass rush while searching for a shot at the end zone in the final minute before Oliver tracked him down for a sack at the OSU 34-yard line with 19 seconds left to secure the Cowboys win.
Gundy threw for 103 yards, while Sanders passed for 84. Dominic Richardson had 41 rushing yards. Muhammad had an interception and two pass deflection. Daniels had 10 tackles (1.5 for loss) and an interception.
OSU heads to Norman for Bedlam against Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) next Saturday.