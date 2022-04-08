Here are college baseball and softball stats for area graduates through Thursday.
Baseball
Seth Key of Arkoma (Northeastern State University): 5-1, 6 games pitched, 2.25 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 36 innings pitched, .215 batting average against.
Ben Klutts of Poteau (Arkansas State University): .269 batting average, .393 on-base percentage, .452 slugging percentage, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, 16 RBIs, 15 walks.
Matt Holzhammer of Wister (Carl Albert State College): 2-4, 3.62 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 23 walks, 32.1 innings pitched, 9 games pitched.
Chance Noah of Red Oak (CASC): .235 batting average, .384 on-base percentage, .485 slugging percentage, 16 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 15 RBIs, 15 walks.
Trey Krebbs of WIster (CASC): 3 games, 1 inning pitched, 3 runs allowed, 2 walks.
Isaac Carroll of Wister (CASC): .308 batting average, .471 on-base percentage, .462 slugging percentage, 4 hits, 4 RBIs.
Clay Cross of Poteau (CASC): .238 batting average, 5 hits, 2 RBIs.
Dalton Patten of Red Oak (Eastern Oklahoma State College): 25 games played, .413 batting average, .550 on-base percentage, .565 slugging percentage, 19 hits, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, 12 walks, 9 games pitched, 2-0, 5 saves, 20.1 innings pitched, 1.33 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 3 walks.
Cash Balentine, .215 batting average, .276 on-base percentage, 17 hits, 1 home run, 6 RBIs.
Softball
Kenzie Tuck of Pocola (Murray State College): .396 batting average, .462 on-base percentage, .670 slugging percentage, 36 hits, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 24 RBIs, 12 walks, 6 stolen bases.
Shaelynn Bledsoe of Panama (Connors State College): .289 batting average, .326 on-base percentage, 26 hits, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs, 4 walks, 9 steals.
Emma Damato of Pocola (Murray State College): .282 batting average, .320 on-base percentage, .352 slugging percentage, 20 hits, 5 doubles, 11 RBIs, 6 steals.
Remi West of Spiro (MSC): .400 batting average, 4 hits, 2 triples, 5 RBIs, three walks.
Hannah Abeyta of Whitesboro (EOSC): .318 batting average, .379 on-base percentage, 27 hits, 7 RBIs, 9 walks, 13 steals.
Sydnie Womack of Howe (CASC): .523 batting average, .611 on-base percentage, .886 slugging percentage, 23 hits, 1 double, 5 home runs, 14 RBIs, 10 walks, 2 steals.
Kenlei Duvall of Howe (CASC): .385 batting average, .467 on-base percentage, 1.000 slugging percentage, 15 hits, 1 double, 1 triple, 7 home runs, 20 RBIs, 4 walks, 2 steals.
Tori Morgan of Poteau (CASC): .410 batting average, .452 on-base percentage, 1.052 slugging percentage, 16 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 14 RBIs, 3 walks.
Ashley Johnson of Whitesboro (CASC): .270 batting average, .325 on-base percentage, 10 hits, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 7 RBIs, 3 walks.
Kylie Turner of Poteau (CASC): 2-5, 6.92 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 7 walks, 30.1 innings pitched, 9 games.