College baseball, softball stats for area athletes through May 15
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Softball
Kenzie Tuck of Pocola (Murray State College): .447 batting average, .509 on-base percentage, .717 slugging percentage, 6 triples, 5 home runs, 41 RBIs, 21 walks, 12 stolen bases.
Emma Damato of Pocola (Murray State College): .333 BA, .372 OBP, 23 RBIs, 11 stolen bases.
Remi West of Spiro (Murray State College): .368 BA, 2 triples, 5 walks.
Shakyrah Gladness of Pocola (Seminole State College): .379 BA, .435 OBP, .811 SLG, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs.
Hannah Abeyta of Whitesboro (Eastern Oklahoma State College): .254 BA, .314 OBP, 11 RBIs, 13 walks, 17 stolen bases.
Shaelynn Bledsoe of Panama (Connors State College): .323 BA, .362 OBP, 1 home run, 7 RBIs, 10 stolen bases.
Kenlei Duvall of Howe (Carl Albert State College): .385 BA, .467 OBP, 1.000 SLG, 15 hits, 1 double, 1 triple, 7 home runs, 20 RBIs, 4 walks, 2 steals.
Sydnie Womack of Howe (CASC): .523 BA, .611 OBP, .886 SLG, 23 hits, 1 double, 5 home runs, 14 RBIs, 10 walks, 2 steals.
Tori Morgan of Poteau (CASC): .410 BA, .452 OBP, 1.052 SLG, 16 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 14 RBIs, 3 walks.
Ashley Johnson of Whitesboro (CASC): .270 BA, .325 OBP, 10 hits, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 7 RBIs, 3 walks.
Kylie Turner of Poteau (CASC): 2-5, 6.92 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 7 walks, 30.1 innings pitched, 9 games; .200 BA, .273 OBP, 1 home run, 2 RBIs, 1 walk.
Baseball
Ben Klutts of Poteau (Arkansas State University): .277 BA, .386 OBP, .509 SLG, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 27 walks.
Chance Noah of Red Oak (Carl Albert State College): .250 BA, .399 OBP, 6 home runs, 22 RBIs.
Matt Holzhammer of Wister (CASC): 5-5, 4.04 earned run average, 55.2 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts, 38 walks.
Isaac Carroll of Wister (CASC): .286 BA, 1 home run, 8 RBIs.
Clay Cross of Poteau (CASC): .291 BA, .365 OBP, 1 home run, 7 RBIs.
Bryson Myers of Poteau (CASC): 3-4, 8.37 ERA, 43 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts, 34 walks.
Cody Muncy of Red Oak (Oklahoma Wesleyan University): .397 BA, .531 OBP, .729 SLG, 16 doubles, 16 home runs, 60 RBIs (tied for 14th in NAIA), 50 walks (fifth in NAIA).
Cash Balentine of Red Oak (University of Arkansas-Fort Smith): .220 BA, .288 OBP, .330 SLG, 3 home runs, 10 RBIs.
Seth Key of Arkoma (Northeastern State University): 5-1, 2.25 ERA, 36 innings pitched, 30 strikeouts, 13 walks.
Dalton Patten of Red Oak (EOSC): .451 BA, .545 OBP, .608 SLG, 2 home runs, 28 RBIs, 19 walks.
Trey Krebbs of Wister (CASC): 3.1 innings pitched, 7 earned runs allowed.
Koby Midgley of Poteau (East Central University): 60.2 innings pitched, 6.97 ERA, 2 complete games, 50 strikeouts.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- College baseball, softball stats for area athletes through May 15
- Happily Ever After Women's Conference slated Monday, Tuesday at Bokoshe First Assembly of God Church
- Covenant Church celebrating its centennial Sunday morning
- ‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
- Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center students attend TSA State Leadership Conference
- Congratulations to Red Oak Eagles for winning state baseball title
- The pain and the healing of the wounded
- Upcoming sports camps in Howe, Pocola: available to students of any school
Popular Content
Articles
- Six area softball players named OSPCA All-State
- Wister female, two children lose lives in single-vehicle accident Wednesday night
- Poteau's Brooks signs with MACU for baseball
- Holzhammer singes WOSC as Vikings win Region 2 tournament opener
- Back to Poteau: Sockey to coach Pirates boys basketball
- 2022 LeFlore County area slow-pitch end of season team records
- Upcoming sports camps in Howe, Pocola: available to students of any school
- Red Oak wins seventh spring ball state title in seesaw victory
- Poteau School Board hires new staff — including new boys basketball coach
- Identification of Poison Ivy is Key in Preventing Exposure
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.