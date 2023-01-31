Tylor Perry of Fort Coffee/Spiro HS (University of North Texas): 17.5 points per game (fourth in Conference USA, tied for 83rd in Division I), 45.9% field-goal percentage, 46.6% 3-point field-goal percentage (first in Conference USA, sixth in Division I), 83.2% free-throw percentage (fourth in Conference USA), 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals per game.
Jalei Oglesby of Howe (Arkansas Tech University): 17 games, 19.2 points per game (third in Great American Conference, 19th in Division II), 52.9 percent FG, 76.6% FT, 8 rebounds (fourth in GAC), 2 assists, 1.5 steals per game.
Mika Scott of Pocola (Northeastern State University): 19 games, 4.6 points per game, 31.6% FG, 29.3% 3FG, 83.3% FT, 1.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 0.5 steals per game.
Ian Hardwick of Pocola (Eastern Oklahoma State College): 18 games, 3.3 points per game, 33.9% FG, 30.2% 3FG, 66.7% FT, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists per game.
Zoe Nation of Howe (Connors State College): 19 games, 5.1 points per game, 38% FG, 37.7% 3FG, 94.4 FT, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals per game.
Kayley Turner of Howe (Connors State College): 15 games, 8.3 points per game, 58.6% FG, 64.3% FT, 5.1 rebounds per game.
Austin Fenton of Talihina (University of Central Oklahoma): 9 games, 1.9 points per game, 54.5% FG, 83.3% FT, 0.8 rebounds per game.
Bryce Tackett of Panama (Husson University); 3 games played.