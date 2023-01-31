Tylor Perry of Fort Coffee/Spiro HS (University of North Texas): 17.5 points per game (fourth in Conference USA, tied for 83rd in Division I), 45.9% field-goal percentage, 46.6% 3-point field-goal percentage (first in Conference USA, sixth in Division I), 83.2% free-throw percentage (fourth in Conference USA), 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals per game.

Jalei Oglesby of Howe (Arkansas Tech University): 17 games, 19.2 points per game (third in Great American Conference, 19th in Division II), 52.9 percent FG, 76.6% FT, 8 rebounds (fourth in GAC), 2 assists, 1.5 steals per game.

