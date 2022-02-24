Here's a look at the LC area players in college basketball through this point in the season.
Spiro HS grad Tylor Perry (North Texas):14 points (leads team, 19th in Conference USA), 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 46.1 percent field-goal percentage, 46.2 percent 3-point percentage, 87.8 percent free-throw percentage (second in C-USA).
Howe HS graduate Makayla Twyman (Cloud County Community College): 22 games, 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals per game, 39.3 percent FG, 34.3 percent 3FG.
Talihina HS graduate Austin Fenton (Central Oklahoma): 9 games, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block.
Red Oak HS graduate Grayson Nix (University of Ozarks): 24 games, 19.5 points (leads team, third in American Southwest Conference), 6.9 rebounds per game (leads team, seventh in ASC), 42.2 percent FG, 35.1 percent 3FG, 76.9 percent FT.
Red Oak HS graduate Brad Davis (Northeastern State): 7 games, 6.1 points, 4.4 assists per game.