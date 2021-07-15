Zane Collins of Buffalo Valley and Pocola graduate Reed Richison earned a top-10 team roping time to start the second go-round of the International Finals Youth Rodeo on Wednesday.
Collins and Richison roped the calf in 10.6 seconds to stand in seventh place at the end of the night on Wednesday. Three sessions still remain to see if they can finish in the top 15 for the go-round to win money and potentially the top 15 in the average to make the finals.
With a time of 11.8 seconds in the first go-round, they have a total time of 22.4 seconds.
Collins and Richison stood as the only entry from the area to register a time in the first go-round. Wyatt Peterson of Wister and Cory Dodge of Henryetta, as well as Kyle Thomas of Hodgen and Clancy Teague of Rattan, did not record a time in team roping. Konner Upton of Wister had a no time and Hazen Sparks of Talihina, another BV student, had a turnout in calf roping.
The Friday morning run will see Thomas and Teague, as well as Peterson and Dodge, going back to the arena.
Upton performed Wednesday morning, but did not have a top-15 score.
Sparks is slotted to perform Thursday night.