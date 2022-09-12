Four lower seeds were victorious on Day 1 of the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament on Monday, including one by comeback.
No. 9 Cameron came back from a five-run deficit against No. 8 Panama, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped by a walk-off two-run single by Lainey Dyer.
No. 6 Spiro upended No. 3 Poteau as Kami Autrey held the Pirates to five hits.
A week and a half after beating the girls in red, white and blue in eight innings at the Carl Albert State College Festival, No. 4 Wister was unable to match No. 5 Whitesboro as Madison Grogan threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Another comeback occurred as No. 2 Howe rallied from a 4-0 second-inning deficit against No. 7 Heavener, with Jazzy Harrison hitting the walk-off two-run double.
Below are all the Day 1 LCT scores.
Pocola vs. Whitesboro 6 p.m.
Game 9: Wister vs. Talihina 4 p.m.
Game 10: Cameron vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.
Game 11: Heavener vs. Panama 4 p.m.
Game 12: Poteau vs. Arkoma 4 p.m.
Game 15: Talihina-Wister winner vs. Cameron-LeFlore winner 6 p.m.
Game 16: Heavener-Panama winner vs. Poteau-Arkoma winner 6 p.m.
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Spiro-Howe loser 8 p.m.
Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Pocola-Whitesboro loser 8 p.m.