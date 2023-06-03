STILLWATER – Oklahoma State fell in its opening game of the NCAA Stillwater Regional as the top-seeded Cowboys dropped a 6-4 contest to No. 4-seed Oral Roberts Friday night at O'Brate Stadium.
With the loss, the 12th-ranked Cowboys (41-19) and will take on second-seeded Dallas Baptist in a Regional elimination game Saturday at 2 p.m.
ORU improved to 47-11 as the 10th-ranked Golden Eagles ran their winning streak to 19 games; they will face Washington in a winner's bracket game Saturday.
Nolan McLean made his third start of the season for the Cowboys, working four innings and striking out three while allowing five runs, as the right-hander fell to 1-2.
Isaac Stebens provided crucial relief out of the bullpen, pitching four innings and surrendering seven hits but just one run while striking out five.
The Cowboys brought the tying run to the plate three times following a leadoff walk in the ninth, but he was stranded at second base as OSU left 11 runners on base in the contest.
Zach Ehrhard and Carson Benge both went 2-for-4 to lead the Cowboys offensively, while David Mendham drove in a pair of runs.
ORU jumped out to an early two-run lead after three hits in the third inning, but McLean's strike out left the bases loaded as he escaped further damage.
The Eagles added three runs in the fifth on two RBI singles and a bases-loaded walk to extend their lead to 5-0.
The Cowboys responded in the bottom half of the inning, scratching across two runs on Mendham's two-out, two-RBI single to cut their deficit to three.
ORU pushed across its final run in the top of the sixth on an RBI-single up the middle, which gave the Eagles a 6-2 advantage.
The Pokes mounted a rally in the eighth. Pinch hitter Aidan Meola smashed his second home run in the last three games to open the inning, and Ehrhard popped his third homer of the season over the wall in left field to make the score 6-4.
Benge led off the ninth with a walk, bringing the tying run to the plate, but the next three Cowboys were retired in order.
