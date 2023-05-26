Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 8-3 in a Big 12 Baseball Tournament elimination game on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The second-seeded Cowboys move on to play the No. 6 seed Texas Tech Raiders on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.; should the Pokes win that game, they would play again at either 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. The Big 12 championship game is Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
Friday's win over OU moved OSU to 4-2 against its Bedlam rivals this season, while head coach Josh Holliday is now 33-13 against the Sooners in his 11 seasons at the helm.
Ben Abram picked up a win against his former team for the second time this season as the right-hander allowed just one run in six innings and struck out three. He improved to 8-2 on the year, with his eight wins leading the team.
David Mendham sparked the Cowboys at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and tying a career high with five RBIs, while Roc Riggio also drove in a pair of runs.
OSU took control of the scoreboard in the second. With two runners on following a walk and a single, Mendham smacked an opposite-field home run to left to get the scoring started. The blast was Mendham's 14th homer of the season.
The Pokes weren't done. Following a hit by pitch and a walk, Riggio stepped to the plate and ripped an RBI single into center field, and up next, Carson Benge made the score 5-0 with a sacrifice fly.
Abram kept the Sooners off the board until the fifth, getting some stellar defense along the way that included Benge making a leaping catch against the wall in right field to rob an extra-base hit and save a run.
In the fifth, the Sooners loaded the bases before a hit by pitch cut the OSU lead to 5-1. But Abram escaped further damage when he started a 1-2-3 inning-ending double play to keep the four-run advantage intact.
OSU pushed its lead back to five on a sacrifice fly by Riggio in the sixth. But the Sooners answered in their next at bat with two runs to cut their deficit in half before Bayden Root struck out two OU batters to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
The Cowboys added to their lead in the bottom of the inning, and once again, it was Mendham with the big hit as he slapped a two-out, two-RBI single to center field to make the score 8-3.
Gabe Davis tossed two shutout innings to seal the win for the Cowboys.