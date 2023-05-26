Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 8-3 in a Big 12 Baseball Tournament elimination game on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. 

The second-seeded Cowboys move on to play the No. 6 seed Texas Tech Raiders on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.; should the Pokes win that game, they would play again at either 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. The Big 12 championship game is Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

