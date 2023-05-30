Oklahoma State will host the Stillwater NCAA baseball regional starting on Friday at O'Brate Stadium. Besides OSU (41-18), the field includes Dallas Baptist (45-14) as the No. 2 seed, Washington (34-18) as the No. 3 seed and Summit League champion Oral Roberts (46-11) as the No. 4 seed.
Following is the regional schedule.
Washington vs. Dallas Baptist 12 p.m.
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts 6 p.m.
Game 3: Washington-DBU loser vs. OSU-ORU loser 12 p.m.
Game 4: Washington-DBU winner vs. OSU-ORU winner 6 p.m.
Game 5: G3 winner vs. G4 loser 12 p.m.
Game 6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner 6 p.m.
Game 7 Monday 6 p.m. if necessary
The winner of the Stillwater regional will face the winner of the Nashville regional, which includes Vanderbilt, Xavier, Eastern Illinois and Oregon, in a super regional next week. OSU last made a super regional in 2019.
The Oklahoma Sooners baseball team will go to the NCAA regional in Charlottesville, Va., as the No. 3 seed. Besides OU (31-26), the regional features host Virginia (45-12), No. 2 seed East Carolina and No. 4 seed Army (38-16).
Following is the schedule.
Virginia vs. Army noon ESPN+
Oklahoma vs. East Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2
Game 3: Army-Virginia loser vs. OU-ECU loser 12 p.m.
Game 4: Army-Virginia winner vs. OU-ECU winner 6 p.m.
Game 5: G3 winner vs. G4 loser 12 p.m.
Game 6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner 6 p.m.
Game 7 Monday 6 p.m. if necessary
The winner of the Charlottesville regional will face the winner of the Conway, S.C., regional (featuring Coastal Carolina, Duke, UNC-Wilmington and Rider) in a super regional next week.