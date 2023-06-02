OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team fell to No. 3-seeded Florida State, 8-0, Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team fell to No. 3-seeded Florida State, 8-0, Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
With the result, OSU moved to , while Florida State moved to .
Originally scheduled for 6 p.m. the contest was delayed due to inclement weather; the game three of day one from the NCAA Women's College World Series officially got underway at 7:14 p.m.
Two-time All-American Kelly Maxwell got the nod in the circle tonight and pitched 2.0 innings, tallying three strikeouts in the process.
The Seminoles grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning following a two-run blast form Michaela Edenfield.
With one out in the top of the third, inclement weather returned to the OKC area and the game was put on pause once again.
After an hour and 46 minutes, the Cowgirls (46-15) and Seminoles (56-17) returned to the field at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex at 9:55 p.m.
Coming out of the delay, Kyra Aycock entered the circle in the bottom of the third for the Pokes, pitching 3.2 innings of relief.
With her fourth-inning single, Katelynn Carwile extended her on-base streak to 21 games, the longest of the season for the Cowgirls' rightfielder.
Florida State added a run in the third inning and posted four runs in the fourth to extend its advantage, 7-0. The Seminoles scored the game winner in the sixth inning to claim the run-rule victory, 8-0.
Oklahoma State looks to bounce tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN as it awaits the loser of game four of the WCWS between No. 7 Washington and No. 15 Utah.
