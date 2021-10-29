Poteau's cross-country teams and Heavener's boys team will lace up for state meet competition Saturday in Edmond. In Class 3A, Heavener's boys will run at 12:20 p.m. The Wolves placed 18th at state last year.
In Class 4A, Poteau's girls run at 2:35 p.m., followed by the boys at 2:55 p.m. Poteau's boys placed 16th last year, while the girls were 20th.
Also, Carl Albert State College's cross-country teams will run in the NJCAA Region II meet at the Lions Disc Golf Course in Mena, Ark., on Saturday with the men's race at 10 a.m. and the women's race at 11 a.m. Another significant figure in the race will be Wister graduate Yeremi Camacho Vazquez, who runs for the host University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain.