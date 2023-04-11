Howe, Whitesboro and Cameron's softball teams were the movers in this week's rankings.
Whitesboro (21-6) went 5-0 last week, including an 8-1 win against Moss, the sixth-ranked team in Class A, to move up to No. 2 in Class B.
Howe (6-9) returned to the Class 4A rankings after beating Pocola 10-6 on Friday.
Pocola (23-2), which won the Checotah Tournament on Thursday while winning four of five tourney games, remains No. 1 in Class 4A. Pocola received 34 of the 36 first-place votes. Heavener (11-10) is ranked 13th in 4A after going 1-2 last week.
Red Oak (21-2), which beat Southmoore at the Jenks Festival and won the Kiowa Tournament while going 7-1 for the week, maintains the top spot in Class A. Cameron (19-4) moved up a spot to No. 8 after going 7-2 for the week. LeFlore (12-9) went up a notch to No. 15.
Buffalo Valley (17-12) remains sixth in Class B after winning the Bill Waits Classic in Battiest and going 8-2 for the week.
On the baseball side, Wister (12-2) maintains sixth place in Class 2A after winning the LeFlore County Tournament, winning its four games by a total of 40-7. The Wildcats are five vote points outside fifth place. Panama (11-5) is 10th in Class 2A after going 3-2 in the LCT to take third place.
Red Oak (9-3) is ranked ninth in Class A. Buffalo Valley (7-4) is ranked 13th in Class B while Cameron (17-12) is ranked 17th.
