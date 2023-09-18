Annika Dill, one of Poteau's four senior softball players, threw a five-inning no-hitter with no walks while hitting 3-for-3 with four RBIs as Poteau (23-5, 10-1 District 4A-6) won on Senior Night on Monday to move one step closer to claiming a district title. Morgan Hagen, another senior, hit 2-for-3 with an RBI. Poteau needs to beat Broken Bow (21-6, 9-2 district) on Tuesday to ensure a district title. Poteau won its first meeting with Broken Bow 6-1 on Aug. 22, meaning that Poteau would have the tiebreaker if it loses, unless Broken Bow wins by five or more runs.
In other Monday action, Allyssa Paker hit a grand slam in a Pocola (24-4) win. Here's a rundown of Monday softball and baseball results.