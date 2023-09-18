Poteau softball 2023 senior night

Poteau's softball seniors stand with their parents during Senior Night..  Seniors Annika Dill (21), Parker Patterson (11), Gracyn Soehlman (4) and Morgan Hagen (32) were recognized before the game against Fort Gibson on Monday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Annika Dill, one of Poteau's four senior softball players, threw a five-inning no-hitter with no walks while hitting 3-for-3 with four RBIs as Poteau (23-5, 10-1 District 4A-6) won on Senior Night on Monday to move one step closer to claiming a district title. Morgan Hagen, another senior, hit 2-for-3 with an RBI. Poteau needs to beat Broken Bow (21-6, 9-2 district) on Tuesday to ensure a district title. Poteau won its first meeting with Broken Bow 6-1 on Aug. 22, meaning that Poteau would have the tiebreaker if it loses, unless Broken Bow wins by five or more runs.

In other Monday action, Allyssa Paker hit a grand slam in a Pocola (24-4) win. Here's a rundown of Monday softball and baseball results.

