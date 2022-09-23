Three area baseball teams (Wister, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley) advanced to regionals by winning their district titles at home. Here's a look at how they prevailed and the results for others in districts on Friday.
Class A district at Wister
Class A district at Wister
Wister (26-3, ranked second) beat Howe 12-2 to seal its title, having outscored its opponents 39-4 in three games. In the finale against the Lions (19-15), Landon Thornburg was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Riley Crane was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
For Howe, Garrett Smith had a double, a walk and an RBI.
Class A district at Red Oak
Red Oak was pushed to the extra game after losing the first game of the day 15-11 to Crowder after the Demons scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to erase an 11-6 Eagles lead. Denver Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBIs. Isaiah The Boy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Red Oak (13-8, ranked 16th) won the finale 13-5 against Crowder (16-11, ranked 20th). The Demons came within 6-5 in the top of the fifth, but the Eagles broke away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hamilton homered twice, walked twice and had three RBIs. Trever Lyons also homered, walked and had three RBIs.
Red Oak had a total margin of 51-26 in its four district games.
Class B district at Buffalo Valley
Buffalo Valley (18-4, ranked ninth) won the finale 6-1 against Cameron (10-15). BV scored a run each in the second, fourth and fifth innings before solidifying its lead with a three-run sixth. Zane Collins had a triple, two walks and three RBIs. Zane Hayes was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jace Hunter threw 15 strikeouts while allowing two hits and four walks in 5.2 innings.
BV beat its opponents by a total margin of 35-2 in three games.
Cameron beat Calvin earlier in the afternoon.
Cameron's Gavin Morgan was 2-for-4.
Class B district at Stuart
LeFlore lost the finale 11-0 against Stuart against Stuart. Torben Vocque and Luke Herrell each went 2-for-3. Rylan Luman had a hit and a walk.
Class B district at Smithville
Bokoshe (6-21) lost its last game 14-4 to Battiest, which went on to lose the last two games to district champion Smithville. The Tigers scored three runs in the second inning, but trailed 12-3 at that point. Asher Emerson had a hit and two RBIs. Seth Stout walked twice.
