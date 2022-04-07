Consolation bracket
Donaho's shutout puts Wildcats a win away from LCT title
- By Tom Firme Sports editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Landon Donaho pitched a five-inning shutout with three hits allowed against Spiro, putting Wister a win away from its ninth LeFlore County Baseball Tournament championship. Here are Thursday's scores.
Winners bracket
Wister 11, Spiro 0
Poteau 13, Panama 1
Heavener 10, LeFlore 2
Heavener 12, Panama 8
Friday schedule
Heavener vs. Spiro 5 p.m.
Championship game 7:30 p.m.
Wister vs. Spiro-Heavener winner
