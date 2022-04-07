Landon Donaho pitched a five-inning shutout with three hits allowed against Spiro, putting Wister a win away from its ninth LeFlore County Baseball Tournament championship. Here are Thursday's scores.
Winners bracket 
Wister 11, Spiro 0

Consolation bracket 

Poteau 13, Panama 1
Heavener 10, LeFlore 2
Heavener 12, Panama 8
Friday schedule 
Heavener vs. Spiro 5 p.m.
Championship game 7:30 p.m.
Wister vs. Spiro-Heavener winner 

Tags

Recommended for you