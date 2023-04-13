Tylor Perry of Fort Coffee, Spiro High School graduate (University of North Texas): 39 games, 34.4 minutes per game, 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 43.8 % field-goal percentage, 41.9% 3-point field-goal percentage (18th in Division I), 86.9% free-throw percentage (34th in Division I).

Ian Hardwick of Pocola (Eastern Oklahoma State College): 25 games, 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds per game, 32.1% FG, 30.7% 3FG, 66.7% FT.

Tags

Recommended for you