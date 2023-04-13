Tylor Perry of Fort Coffee, Spiro High School graduate (University of North Texas): 39 games, 34.4 minutes per game, 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals per game, 43.8 % field-goal percentage, 41.9% 3-point field-goal percentage (18th in Division I), 86.9% free-throw percentage (34th in Division I).
Ian Hardwick of Pocola (Eastern Oklahoma State College): 25 games, 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds per game, 32.1% FG, 30.7% 3FG, 66.7% FT.
Austin Fenton of Talihina (University of Central Oklahoma): 14 games, 4.2 minutes per game, 1.2 points. 0.5 rebounds per game, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 6/11 FG, 5/6 FT.
Jalei Oglesby of Howe (Arkansas Tech University): 27 games, 33.3 minutes per game, 20.6 points per game (12th in Division II), 9.4 rebounds per game (34th in Division II), 2.8 assists per game, 1.3 steals per game, 51.3% FG, 76.3% FT.
Kayley Turner of Howe (Connors State College): 26 games, 18.6 minutes per game, 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 56.5% FG, 70.5% FT.
Zoe Nation of Howe (Connors State College): 30 games, 19.3 points per game, 4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game, 34.3% FG, 35.7% 3FG, 91.7% FT.
Mika Scott of Pocola (Northeastern State University): 26 games, 20.3 minutes per game, 4.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game, 32.8% FG, 80% FT, 31.5% 3FG.
Makayla Twyman of Howe (Cloud County Community College): 10 games, 15.7 minutes per game, 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game, 35.1% FG, 52.9% 3FG, 82.4% FT.