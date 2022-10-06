Wister and Buffalo Valley's baseball teams lost their fall baseball first-round state tournament games on Thursday.
Wister lost 3-2 to Byng in its Class A state quarterfinal at Yukon High School. The Wildcats (29-4) left a runner on third base in the seventh inning. Dartyn Meeks threw nine strikeouts while allowing a hit and three walks.
Byng scored all three of its runs in the top of the first inning, and Wister got within a run by the third.
Wister managed four hits. C.J. Halford had a hit and an RBI.
Ninth-ranked Buffalo Valley lost 13-2 to second-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton in its Class B state quarterfinal at Edmond Memorial High School. BV trailed 11-0 by the second inning. Jace Hunter had a double and two RBIs.
This was the fall baseball state tournament appearance since 2006 for BV and the first since 2015 for Wister.