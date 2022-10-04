Wister is in its first fall baseball state tournament since 2015. Buffalo Valley is in the dance for the first time since 2006. Here's a look at their quarterfinal matchups:
Class A: Wister (29-3, ranked second) vs. Byng (18-11, ranked 13th) 6:30 p.m. at Yukon High School
Last fall baseball state title: Wister: 2011, Byng: 2004.
Versus top 20: Wister: 17-3, Byng: 13-9; vs. top 10: Wister: 9-3, Byng: 6-8.
Notes: Wister beat Byng 5-0 in their 2015 quarterfinal. Wister has seven home runs in its five postseason games. The Wildcats have 22 games of double-digit scoring, while the Pirates have eight. Wister has allowed three or fewer runs in 24 games, compared with 16 by Byng.
The winner faces the Dale-Rattan winner at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Yukon High School.
Class B: Buffalo Valley (21-5, ranked ninth) vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton (27-4, ranked second) 6:30 p.m. Edmond Memorial High School
Last fall baseball state title: BV: 2003, Fort Cobb-Broxton: 2004.
Versus top 20: BV: 9-5, Fort Cobb-Broxton: 17-4; vs. top 10: BV: 1-3, Fort Cobb-Broxton: 9-3.
Notes: Fort Cobb-Broxton has won 14 straight games, allowing 12 runs and earning six shutouts in that span. Fort Cobb-Broxton has allowed three or fewer runs in 22 of 31 games. BV has done it 14 in 25 games. Fort Cobb-Broxton has 18 games of double-digit scoring, while BV has 11.
The winner faces the Boswell-Calumet victor in the semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Edmond Memorial.