Darrick Farriell took on the head boys basketball coaching role at Red Oak after Dan Caldwell resigned last Thursday.
"The first goal is to continue the tradition and continue the state tournament program. Coach Caldwell did a great job," Farriell said.
Farriell had come to Red Oak earlier in the summer as an assistant coach and teacher. He has spent the past three years coaching at Quinton.
Red Oak went 19-10 and was eliminated in the first game of the area playoffs in February after being in the Class B state tournament the year before. Farriell coached both boys and girls basketball at Quinton last season with the boys going 11-9 and the girls going 6-15 with both reaching the regional consolation semifinals. Two years ago, Quinton made the Class A state tournament.
Red Oak has three boys basketball state championships (2009, 2016, 2018).
Farriell's other coaching stops include Talihina, McCurtain, Porum, Stuart, Bethel and Roff.
He will also coach cross-country and track and field and assist Casey Butcher, with whom he worked at McCurtain, in girls basketball.