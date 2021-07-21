The landscape is shifting for LeFlore County softball teams between Class 2A and 4A. Talihina has departed from the district format as it drops from Class 2A to A. Pocola is set to shake up Class 2A as it moves down from 3A, joining two county teams in a district.
Most of the six county teams that are in districts see a shift in their district opponents. Here's the list of those districts. The fast-pitch season starts Aug. 9.
District 4A-8
Poteau, Broken Bow, Checotah, Stigler, Muldrow, Sallisaw and Idabel.
District 3A-6
Spiro, Sperry, Kansas, Keys, Roland, Sequoyah Tahlequah and Vian.
District 3A-8
Heavener, Atoka, Coalgate, Valliant, Antlers, Hugo and Tishomingo.
District 2A-6
Pocola, Panama, Howe, Colcord, Sallisaw Central, Chouteau-Mazie, Oktaha and Hulbert.