Here's a look at the state fast-pitch tournament matchups for the five area softball teams that made it with the brackets released on Monday. The quarterfinals will be on Thursday. All games will be played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Class 2A: Pocola (38-2, ranked No. 1) vs. Dibble (24-13, ranked No. 8) 1:30 p.m.
Last state title: Pocola: 1979, Dibble: none.
Notes: Pocola's Allyssa Parker has thrown 128 strikeouts in 112 innings with a walks-and-hits per innings pitched (WHIP) rate of .688. She also has 19 home runs, 67 RBIs and a .669 on-base percentage. Pocola's Kail Chitwood has eight home runs and a .754 slugging percentage. Dibble's Bella Hearon has a .536 on-base percentage, .667 slugging percentage and 11 doubles. Dibble's Logan Pedersen has a 1.17 WHIP in 122.2 innings pitched. Pocola won District 2A-6. Dibble was second in District 2A-4.
The winner plays the Dale-Minco winner on Friday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals.
Howe (28-12, ranked No. 6 vs. Silo (32-7, ranked No. 3) 4 p.m.
Last state title: Silo: 2021, Howe: none.
Notes: Howe's Kadynce Delt has thrown 148 strikeouts. Silo's Charley Hampton has a 0.98 walks-and-hits-per-inning rate and 127 strikeouts in 109.2 innings. Howe's Kaelbi Duvall has seven home runs, and Abby Huie has six triples. Howe's Ashlyn Dalton has 41 RBIs, while Silo's Connie Tubby has 40. Silo's AVery Beauchamp has a .592 on-base percentage. Howe placed third in District 2A-6. Silo was the District 2A-5 champion.
While Silo has won two of the last three Class 2A state titles, Howe was a regional runner-up the past three years after a state quarterfinal appearance in 2018.
Winner faces the victor of Morrison and Amber-Pocasset at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
Class A: Red Oak (29-11, ranked No. 6) vs. Cyril (30-3, ranked No. 3) 1:30 p.m.
Last fast-pitch state title: Red Oak: 2019, Cyril: none.
Last year's finish: Red Oak: Class A state quarterfinal, Cyril: Class A state runner-up.
Versus top 20: Red Oak: 6-2, Cyril: 12-2; vs. top 10: Red Oak: 2-2, Cyril: 5-2.
Notes: Red Oak's Hayden White has thrown 137 strikeouts in 143 innings and a 1.3 WHIP.
The winner faces the victor of Ripley and Arapaho-Butler on Friday at 11 a.m. in the semifinals.
Class B: Whitesboro (16-17, ranked No. 8) vs. Turner (31-2, ranked No. 1)
Last title: Neither team has a fast-pitch state title.
Last year's finish: Whitesboro: Class B state semifinals, Turner: Class B state quarterfinals.
Versus top 20: 10-0, Turner: 5-0; vs. top 10: Whitesboro 2-0, Turner: 0-0.
Notes: Whitesboro's Madison Grogan has thrown 207 strikeouts in 152 innings. Whitesboro is three years removed from being a state runner-up.
The winner faces the victor of Moss and Lookeba-Sickles in the semifinals on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo Valley (34-7, ranked No. 2) vs. Tupelo (27-6, ranked No. 7) 4 p.m.
Last title: Neither team has a fast-pitch state title.
Last year's finish: BV: Class B state quarterfinals, Tupelo: won one of three Class B regional games.
Versus top 20: BV: 7-2, Tupelo: 9-4, versus top 10: BV: 2-2, Tupelo: 1-3.
Notes; BV's Courtney Grey has thrown 187 strikeouts in 91.2 innings. She has 707 strikeouts for her career. Tupelo's Maci Gaylor has 31 RBIs. Tupelo's Ava Sliger has a 0.5 earned-run average, a 0.5 WHIP and 235 strikeouts in 140 innings pitched.
The winner faces the Stuart-Kiowa victor in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m.