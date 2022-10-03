Here's a look at the state fast-pitch tournament matchups for the five area softball teams that made it with the brackets released on Monday. The quarterfinals will be on Thursday. All games will be played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Class 2A: Pocola (38-2, ranked No. 1) vs. Dibble (24-13, ranked No. 8) 1:30 p.m.

