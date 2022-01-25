Poteau defensive coordinator Mike Odom and tight end Dean Odom, Mike's son, were named to the East team as the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football rosters were announced on Tuesday.
Mike Odom took the defensive coordinator headset this season following the retirement of Andy Perdue. The Pirates allowed 14.5 points per game, ranking fourth in Class 4A.
Dean Odom ran 73 yards and nine touchdowns and caught four passes for 67 yards. In his high-school career, Odom totaled 23 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Odom led the Pirates with 89 tackles (47 solo) and 10 sacks in 2021. He totaled 240 tackles in his career.
On the Class 4A All-Star list, Odom made it as a linebacker, as did fellow Pirate Ben Brooks, who had 52 tackles (29 solo) in 2021. Todd Mattox was selected at running back after leading Poteau with 2,094 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
The OCA All-State game will be July 29 at 7 p.m. in Tulsa during the OCA All-State Clinic.