February sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Basketball
Feb. 1
Poteau at Roland
Heavener vs. Talihina
LeFlore vs. Smithville
Pocola vs. Stigler
Wister vs. Bokoshe
Howe at Quinton 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys
Spiro at Sallisaw
Arkoma at McCurtain
Buffalo Valley at Tushka
Red Oak at Rattan
Whitesboro at Crowder
Cameron at Kinta
Keota at Gore
Feb. 2
Howe vs. Broken Bow 1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys
Feb. 3
LeFlore vs. Cameron
Panama vs. Keota
Whitesboro vs. Red Oak
Buffalo Valley at Haileyville
Feb. 4
Panama vs. LeFlore
Poteau vs. Sallisaw
Heavener vs. Stigler
Talihina vs. Wilburton
Spiro vs. Checotah
McCurtain vs. Canadian
Arkoma vs. Kinta
Pocola at Hartshorne
Red Oak vs. Quinton
Wister at Keota
Feb. 5
Spiro vs. Muldrow
Buffalo Valley at Eagletown
Feb. 7
LeFlore vs. Clayton
McCurtain at Quinton
Talihina at Hartshorne
Red Oak vs. Warner
Arkoma vs. Whitesboro
Cameron at Cave Springs
Feb. 8
Poteau at Muldrow
Pocola vs. Heavener
Panama vs. Wister
Spiro at Stilwell
Whitesboro at Wright City
Howe at Keys 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys
Bokoshe at Keota
Feb. 10
Pocola vs. Spiro
Heavener at Hartshorne
Feb. 11
Poteau vs. Stilwell
Spiro vs. Roland
Pocola vs. Hartshorne
Howe at Idabel 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys
Panama at Wilburton
Feb. 11-12
Class A districts: Arkoma vs. Keota, Gore; Red Oak vs. Talihina Gans. Class B districts: McCurtain vs. Cameron, Bokoshe; Whitesboro vs. Haileyville, Moyers, Boswell; Buffalo Valley, LeFlore at Calvin.
Feb. 12
Poteau vs. Heavener 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Feb. 14
Spiro vs. Panama
Howe vs. Idabel 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys
Pocola at Vian
Feb. 15
Poteau at Keys
Howe vs. Muldrow
Feb. 17-19
Class A-B regionals
Feb. 18-19
Class 2A-4A districts
Feb. 24-26
Class A-B area playoffs, Class 2A-4A regionals
Unless otherwise noted, non-tournament matchups have 6:30 p.m. girls games and 8 p.m. boys games
High-school wrestling
Feb. 1
Poteau vs. Warner 6 p.m. (homecoming)
Feb. 3
Poteau at Sallisaw 6 p.m.
Feb. 8
Poteau vs. Vian 6 p.m.
Feb. 18-19
Regionals
Feb. 25-26
State tournaments
College wrestling
Feb. 2
CASC vs. Northeastern Junior College (Colo.) 3 p.m., vs. Cloud County Community College 4:30 p.m. in Concordia, Kan.
Feb. 5
CASC at Missouri Valley Open in Marshall, Mo. 9 p.m.
Feb. 12
CASC at NJCAA West-Central District Qualifier in Colby, Kan. 10 a.m.
College baseball
Feb. 4
Carl Albert State College vs. Rose State College 1 p.m.
Feb. 5
CASC at RSC 1 p.m.*
Feb. 8
CASC vs. EOSC 1 p.m.
Feb. 12
CASC vs. Labette Community College 12 p.m.*
Feb. 14
CASC at NTCC 1 p.m.
Feb. 19
CASC vs. Milwaukee Area CC 1 p.m., Wabash Valley CC in Memphis 4 p.m.
Feb. 20
CASC vs. Dyersburg State College in Memphis 11 a.m.
Feb. 24
CASC vs. Connors State College 1 p.m.
College softball
Feb. 8
CASC vs. NTCC 1 p.m.*
Feb. 11
CASC vs. University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain 11 a.m., vs. Southwest Tennessee Community College 3 p.m. (CASC Festival)
Feb. 12
CASC vs. STCC 11 a.m., vs. UARM 3 p.m. (CASC Festival)
Feb. 15
CASC vs. Rose State College 1 p.m.*
Feb. 17
CASC at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa 1 p.m.*
Feb. 22
CASC at EOSC 1 p.m.*
Feb. 24
CASC at NTCC 1 p.m.*
*-doubleheader
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- February sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- OSDH reports no changes in active COVID cases, deaths in county
- Poteau citizen inducted into Centenarians of Oklahoma
- Heavener girls jump two spots, Howe, Pocola girls stay 1-2 in final ranking
- Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
- Special recognition given state legislator
- Your problem … YOUR problem
- Inhofe supports March for Life
Popular Content
Articles
- Father-son Odom duo named football All-State
- Washington man loses life in Monday accident at Big Cedar (UPDATE WITH DECEASED'S CORRECT HOMETOWN)
- Most LeFlore County Basketball Tournament championships
- LeFlore County Museum has special Smithsonian exhibit on display
- Howe, Pocola girls are No. 1-2 in new basketball ranking after epic LCT final
- Choctaw Casino to Host Job Fair
- County Commissioners approve appointment of new first deputy county assessor on Monday
- Carl Albert State College baseball preview: Pulley excited about pitching staff
- Pocola sweeps LeFlore County Basketball titles
- Bearcats Named to All-Tournament Team
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.