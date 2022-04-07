Jonathan Figueroa of Kiefer signed with Carl Albert State College for cross-country on Thursday.
"I love pushing myself further. Running with people is fun. It's really competitive," he said. "I want to improve and get faster."
Figueroa placed 30th (26th among scoring runners) in 18:44 in the state meet in October, helping Kiefer place 12th in Class 3A, two points behind 11th place Heavener.
Figueroa joins signees Caleb Berger of Shady Point, Rylan Cochran of Atoka and Brady Allen of Luther, along with returning runners Juan Mendieta, a Fort Smith-Northside graduate, and Riley Egner of Collinsville on the CASC men's cross-country team.
CASC women's cross-country signees include Maura Tecla of Poteau, Mikalynn Camp of Stilwell and Sydney Bowers of Colbert while Cameron Brantley, a Broken Bow High School graduate, returns.