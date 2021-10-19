Poteau: 23-16 (lost both Class 4A regional games)
Heavener: 22-13 (lost both Class 3A bi-district games)
Pocola: 35-5 (won regional, lost 3-0 to Amber-Pocasset in Class 2A state quarterfinal)
Spiro: 2-22
Panama: 18-17-1 (won Class 2A bi-district, won one of three regional games)
Howe: 25-16 (won two of four Class 2A regional games)
Wister:25-9 (won Class A district, won two of four games in regional)
Arkoma: 3-18 (won one of three games in Class A district)
Whitesboro: 24-5 (won Class B district, won regional, won 6-0 against Buffalo Valley in Class B state quarterfinal, lost 1-0 to Roff in state semifinal
Cameron: 16-12 (won Class B district, won two of four games in regional)
LeFlore: 20-15 (won Class B district, won one of three regional games)
Talihina: 3-10 (lost both Class A district games)
Red Oak: 29-14 (won Class A district, won regional, lost 6-5 to Navajo in Class A state quarterfinal)
Buffalo Valley: 31-10 (won Class B district, won regional, lost Class B state quarterfinal 6-0 to Whitesboro)
McCurtain: 17-12 (won Class B district, lost both regional games)
Keota: 21-10 (won one of three Class A district games)