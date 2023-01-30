DSC_0280.JPG

Pocola's girls team is back in the top five in the final ranking of the season for Class 2A-6A before playoff assignments are announced on Friday.

Pocola (12-4) squeezed into fourth in Class 2A with 715 vote points and a first-place vote. Almost 11 months after beating the western foe in the state quarterfinal, Pocola is 79 vote points behind Merritt (16-1) for third. Pocola has five more vote points than fifth-place Preston (16-4).

