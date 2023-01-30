Pocola's girls team is back in the top five in the final ranking of the season for Class 2A-6A before playoff assignments are announced on Friday.
Pocola (12-4) squeezed into fourth in Class 2A with 715 vote points and a first-place vote. Almost 11 months after beating the western foe in the state quarterfinal, Pocola is 79 vote points behind Merritt (16-1) for third. Pocola has five more vote points than fifth-place Preston (16-4).
Pocola beat Heavener 50-30 on Thursday and Talihina 60-27 on Friday.
Howe (13-5) is eighth in Class 2A after losing 54-52 at Red Oak on Friday in its lone game of the week.
The other ranked teams on the girls side are in Class A and B, which had their final ranking last Monday. Class A: Red Oak (18-2, ranked eighth), Class B: Whitesboro (17-4, ranked fifth) and Buffalo Valley (20-3, ranked seventh).
On the boys side, Wister (15-5) returned to the Class 2A ranking at No. 19 after beating Quinton 80-68 in double overtime on Friday and Wilburton 67-46 on Tuesday.
Also, in 2A, Pocola's boys (11-5) remained eighth after beating Heavener (14-3, ranked 19th in Class 3A) 56-32 on Thursday and Talihina 70-26 on Friday.
Ranked in Class B: Buffalo Valley (20-3, ranked fifth).