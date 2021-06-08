Five area players were big factors for the east teams in All-State baseball games in Enid on Saturday.
Poteau's Jagger Dill (three) and Spiro's Braden Riggs (two) combined for five of Middle East's seven hits with Dill playing third base and Riggs at first base during the team's 8-1 loss to Middle West.
"I've known a few of the guys for a while now from playing against them in the past, but it wasn't like playing with Jagger. I've been playing against Jagger since we were in 6th grade so it was awesome sharing the field with him in a game like that," Riggs said.
Riggs said he enjoyed the All-State players' energy and love for the game, adding, "Stuff like that motivates me to work harder to get better every day. It's fun sharing the field with guys who have the same goals as I do."
Riggs is training throughout the summer to prepare to play with Johnson County Community College. He said he is doing a great amount of running and weightlifting to get in the best condition.
Wister's Matt Holzhammer and Red Oak's Dalton Patten and Austin Place played for Small East as it lost 3-2 to Small West. Place had two hits, a walk and a run. Patten had a hit and a walk and threw four strikeouts while allowing an unearned run in 1.2 relief innings.
Holzhammer will play for Carl Albert State College. Place will play for the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. Patten will play for Eastern Oklahoma State College.