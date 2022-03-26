Five LeFlore County players received selections to the Small East team for the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State game.
Pocola's Mika Scott, Howe's Maddie Ramsey, Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher and Whitesboro's Austyn Wright were tabbed for the team.
The small-school All-State game will be June 5 at 5 p.m. at the Mustang Event Center.
Also, Howe head coach Chris Brown was named to the OGBCA Hall of Fame, and Pocola head coach Mark McKenzie was granted the Charles K. Heatley Award.
The two coaches and four of the All-State players were in the Class 2A state championship game, which Pocola won 40-36. Wright helped Whitesboro to the Class B state semifinal.
The state title was McKenzie's second. Brown has won four state championships.
Whitesboro's Kinley Barron and Jenna Woodall were named All-State alternates.